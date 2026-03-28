National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Up 97.9% in March

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,723,226 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the February 26th total of 870,577 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,033 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 847.6 days.

National Bank of Greece Stock Performance

NBGIF remained flat at $15.00 on Friday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186. National Bank of Greece has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded National Bank of Greece from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Greece has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

National Bank of Greece Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) is one of Greece’s oldest and largest financial institutions, tracing its roots back to its establishment in 1841. Headquartered in Athens, the bank has played a pivotal role in the economic development of modern Greece and continues to serve as a cornerstone of the country’s banking sector. Over the years, National Bank of Greece has expanded its operations beyond its domestic market, reflecting its commitment to supporting trade and investment across the wider region.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services that span retail banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking, and asset management.

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