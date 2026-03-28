WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BATS:BTCW) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BATS:BTCW – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.24 and last traded at $72.51. Approximately 16,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 53,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.99.

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Trading Down 3.8%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.17.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTCW. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund by 545.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Nautilus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund

The WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund passively mirrors the performance of Bitcoin, leveraging a Benchmark Rate for valuation. The fund does not engage in direct investment or management of the digital currency BTCW was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

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