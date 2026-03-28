Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.67 and last traded at $24.67. 765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.
Americanas Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77.
Founded in 1929 in the city of Niterói, the company has expanded over decades to operate more than 1,700 retail outlets in major metropolitan areas and smaller municipalities.
Further Reading
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