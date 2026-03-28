Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.84 and traded as high as $17.15. Costamare shares last traded at $16.8560, with a volume of 493,277 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMRE shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

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Costamare Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.14). Costamare had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 16.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the first quarter worth about $6,075,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after buying an additional 593,734 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Costamare by 527.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 703,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 591,785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Costamare by 81.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 462,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VestGen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costamare Inc is a leading owner and manager of containerships, specializing in the acquisition, chartering and operation of modern container vessels. The company secures employment for its fleet under a mix of long?term and short?term agreements, providing vital capacity to major shipping lines and leveraging fixed-rate charters to support cash flow stability.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Athens, Greece, Costamare has cultivated a disciplined approach to fleet renewal, often overseeing newbuild supervision and shipyard coordination to ensure vessels meet performance and environmental standards.

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