Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Alpha Cognition had a negative return on equity of 68.21% and a negative net margin of 202.23%.The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Alpha Cognition’s conference call:

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Strong early commercial traction — Q4 dispensed 4,941 bottles (1,859 in December), Q4 net product revenue of $2.5M and YTD product sales of $6.8M , with prescribers up 50% vs Q3 and high repeat ordering (82% of ordering homes).

bottles (1,859 in December), Q4 net product revenue of and YTD product sales of , with prescribers up 50% vs Q3 and high repeat ordering (82% of ordering homes). Payer progress — executed a second national PBM contract (now contracted with 2 of the top 4 PBMs ); company expects downstream plan-level pull-through beginning in Q2 with broader implementation in Q3, though payer access remains a material friction point.

); company expects downstream plan-level pull-through beginning in Q2 with broader implementation in Q3, though payer access remains a material friction point. Clinical and safety momentum — management reports minimal spontaneous GI adverse events, launched three real?world studies (BEACON, CONVERGE, RESOLVE) with toplines in Q3–Q4 2026, and plans a sublingual PK study in Q2 targeting clinic entry in early 2027.

Financial posture reflects heavier investment — FY2025 operating loss widened; 2026 operating expenses expected at $54–58M ; the company holds approximately $66M in cash (post raise) providing runway into 2027 while targeting operational profitability in 2027 .

; the company holds approximately in cash (post raise) providing runway into 2027 while targeting . Commercial scaling initiatives — sales force expansion is largely filled, nearly 3,856 unique homes reached to date, and 48 KOLs trained for national peer?to?peer education intended to accelerate adoption in long?term care.

Alpha Cognition Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of ACOG opened at $5.08 on Friday. Alpha Cognition has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $110.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alpha Cognition in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha Cognition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACOG

Institutional Trading of Alpha Cognition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOG. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Cognition by 1,698.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,070,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,642 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Cognition by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,672,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 576,516 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Cognition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,372,000. Cable Car Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Cognition by 68.8% during the second quarter. Cable Car Capital LP now owns 869,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 354,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Cognition by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 567,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 228,864 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

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Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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