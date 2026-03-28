Satellos Bioscience (NASDAQ:MSLE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Satellos Bioscience (NASDAQ:MSLE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11), Zacks reports.

Satellos Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSLE opened at $6.19 on Friday. Satellos Bioscience has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.10.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Satellos Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Satellos Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Satellos Bioscience to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Satellos Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Satellos Bioscience

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Satellos Bioscience Inc is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics which stimulate or restore muscle regeneration in severe disorders. The company’s lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Satellos Bioscience Inc, formerly known as iCo Therapeutics Inc, is based in Toronto, Ontario.

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