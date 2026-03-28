Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,692 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the February 26th total of 16,307 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,206 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.47. 21,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,657. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $2.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

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Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.31). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a positive return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

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Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Davis, California, is an agricultural biotechnology company dedicated to developing crops and food ingredients that promote health and sustainability. By harnessing advanced genomics and precision?breeding technologies, Arcadia creates proprietary trait platforms designed to enhance crop performance, nutritional value, and resilience to environmental stressors. The company’s scientific expertise focuses on non-transgenic approaches, enabling the delivery of novel traits without introducing foreign DNA.

Arcadia’s operations span two main segments: Crop Traits and Food Ingredients.

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