Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,592 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the February 26th total of 5,021 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,978 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PUI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.89. 4,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.66.

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Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.2594 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUI. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 124,900.8% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after buying an additional 329,738 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000.

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PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund normally invests at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, information technology, telecommunication services and utilities.

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