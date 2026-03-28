Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN) Short Interest Up 80.8% in March

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 83,053 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the February 26th total of 45,931 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,977 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Reborn Coffee Stock Performance

Reborn Coffee stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 44,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,907. Reborn Coffee has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Reborn Coffee alerts:

Institutional Trading of Reborn Coffee

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reborn Coffee stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Reborn Coffee at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reborn Coffee in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reborn Coffee has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Reborn Coffee

About Reborn Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs. The company also offers its products online. Reborn Coffee, Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.