Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $371.87 and last traded at $372.11. 54,986,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 61,289,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $385.95.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities reduced their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, President Capital dropped their target price on Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.84.

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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