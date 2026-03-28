Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7,564 and last traded at GBX 7,742. 153,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 323,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,888.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £244 to £158 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £202 to £190 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £271 to £253 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £207.40.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 1.8%

About Flutter Entertainment

The company has a market cap of £13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -59.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,828.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £147.66.

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.