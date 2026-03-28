First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,367 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the February 26th total of 50,867 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Stock Up 0.8%
NYSEARCA:LALT traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 21,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,030. First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33.
About First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF
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