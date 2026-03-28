First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,367 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the February 26th total of 50,867 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:LALT traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 21,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,030. First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33.

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About First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF

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Further Reading

The First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (LALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that utilizes multiple alternative strategies in an attempt to provide lower correlation and more diversified risk exposures than traditional investments over various market cycles. LALT was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

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