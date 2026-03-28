WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.57. Approximately 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 0.8%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a market cap of $6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.73.

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracksa market-cap-weighted index of non-state-owned Indian equities. IXSE was launched on Apr 4, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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