Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185.50 and last traded at GBX 188. 800,830 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 247,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.50.
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Trading Down 1.9%
The stock has a market cap of £208.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 199.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 201.75.
Insider Activity
In other Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust news, insider Cathy Pitt acquired 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 per share, for a total transaction of £9,927.72. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile
The Trust aims to achieve capital growth predominantly from investment in UK listed equities, with the aim of providing a total return in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index. Investments are made with a five year investment horizon and the portfolio is relatively concentrated with between 35 – 65 companies. 10% of the total asset value of the Trust can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in private companies. Sector and industry weightings are a consequence of the index agnostic approach to stock selection.
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