Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185.50 and last traded at GBX 188. 800,830 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 247,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.50.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Trading Down 1.9%

The stock has a market cap of £208.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 199.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 201.75.

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Insider Activity

In other Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust news, insider Cathy Pitt acquired 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 per share, for a total transaction of £9,927.72. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth predominantly from investment in UK listed equities, with the aim of providing a total return in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index. Investments are made with a five year investment horizon and the portfolio is relatively concentrated with between 35 – 65 companies. 10% of the total asset value of the Trust can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in private companies. Sector and industry weightings are a consequence of the index agnostic approach to stock selection.

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