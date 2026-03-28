ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 237,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 200,048 shares.The stock last traded at $66.6190 and had previously closed at $66.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

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ICF International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $443.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.90 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. ICF International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.55 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randall Mehl bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.30 per share, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,948.20. The trade was a 5.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ICF International by 2,121.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth $246,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth $249,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

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ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI), commonly known as ICF, is a global consulting and digital services provider specializing in the intersection of strategy, technology, and policy. The firm delivers integrated services and solutions to government and commercial clients in areas such as energy and environment, health and social programs, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and marketing and communications. ICF’s offerings span strategic planning, data analytics, program evaluation, digital transformation, and implementation support.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, ICF has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic reach.

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