Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF $VRIG Holdings Lifted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,137 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

VRIG stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities. VRIG was launched on Sep 22, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.