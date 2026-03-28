Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,348,319,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,905.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $426,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,532 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $290,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,936 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,422,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $531,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,776,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.9%

UBER stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.21.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic robotaxi partnership: Uber announced a partnership with Pony.ai and Verne to launch Europe’s first commercial robotaxi service in Zagreb — a capital?light way to enter European autonomous mobility that could improve long?term margins and TAM. Article Title

Strategic robotaxi partnership: Uber announced a partnership with Pony.ai and Verne to launch Europe’s first commercial robotaxi service in Zagreb — a capital?light way to enter European autonomous mobility that could improve long?term margins and TAM. Positive Sentiment: High street price target: 24/7 Wall St. published a bullish 12?month price target (~$125), implying substantial upside versus current levels — a signal that some analysts see strong medium?term upside. Article Title

High street price target: 24/7 Wall St. published a bullish 12?month price target (~$125), implying substantial upside versus current levels — a signal that some analysts see strong medium?term upside. Positive Sentiment: Payments/retail deal could boost engagement: Uber signed a multi?year partnership with Ibotta for US grocery and retail promotions, which may increase app engagement and non?ride revenue. Article Title

Payments/retail deal could boost engagement: Uber signed a multi?year partnership with Ibotta for US grocery and retail promotions, which may increase app engagement and non?ride revenue. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment: Aggregated broker notes show an average rating around “Moderate Buy,” supporting investor confidence among some institutions. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment: Aggregated broker notes show an average rating around “Moderate Buy,” supporting investor confidence among some institutions. Positive Sentiment: Autonomous ecosystem tailwinds: Pony.ai said it will more than double its robotaxi fleet and is expanding internationally — scaling partners like Pony.ai improve the probability Uber’s robotaxi efforts will become meaningful. Article Title

Autonomous ecosystem tailwinds: Pony.ai said it will more than double its robotaxi fleet and is expanding internationally — scaling partners like Pony.ai improve the probability Uber’s robotaxi efforts will become meaningful. Positive Sentiment: EV supply relationship: Coverage flagged a large Rivian arrangement with Uber (Rivian deal references), which could help electrify driver fleets and reduce EV adoption friction for Uber drivers. Article Title

EV supply relationship: Coverage flagged a large Rivian arrangement with Uber (Rivian deal references), which could help electrify driver fleets and reduce EV adoption friction for Uber drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Investor letters and coverage: Fund letters and Zacks pieces highlight Uber’s strategic positioning and elevated investor interest but provide mixed, non?actionable takeaways. Article Title Article Title

Investor letters and coverage: Fund letters and Zacks pieces highlight Uber’s strategic positioning and elevated investor interest but provide mixed, non?actionable takeaways. Neutral Sentiment: Office expansion/ops updates: Uber is expanding its NYC office and implementing in?office expectations — operational news that is company?specific but not clearly material to near?term earnings. Article Title

Office expansion/ops updates: Uber is expanding its NYC office and implementing in?office expectations — operational news that is company?specific but not clearly material to near?term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimate trims: Erste Group slightly lowered FY2026/2027 EPS forecasts, signaling some analysts see tighter near?term growth/profitability than before. Article Title

Analyst estimate trims: Erste Group slightly lowered FY2026/2027 EPS forecasts, signaling some analysts see tighter near?term growth/profitability than before. Negative Sentiment: Short?term market reaction: Several outlets note the stock fell after the robo?taxi announcement, suggesting investors are booking profits or treating the move as longer?term R&D rather than immediate earnings accretive. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Melius Research set a $73.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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