Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $17,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

GTO opened at $46.46 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $48.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.