MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Down 6% – What’s Next?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.6690. 600,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,392,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 6.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 4.45.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

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