First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 87,005 shares, an increase of 113.6% from the February 26th total of 40,727 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1,226.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 286,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 264,900 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,633,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,709,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after buying an additional 131,322 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,376,000.

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First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 1.2%

FTCS stock opened at $91.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.03. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $99.74.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

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First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

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