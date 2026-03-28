First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 95,710 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the February 26th total of 46,147 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,805 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of MDIV stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $400.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.
First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. This is an increase from First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund
About First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund
The Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US-listed securities, comprised of dividend-paying equities, REITs, preferred securities, MLPs, and a high-yield bond ETF. MDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
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