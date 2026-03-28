BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (ZWEN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on April 2nd

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.
BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Trading Up 1.2%
BMO Covered Call Energy ETF stock opened at C$36.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.56. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a 12-month low of C$24.17 and a 12-month high of C$36.37.
BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Company Profile
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