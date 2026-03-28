BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (ZWEN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on April 2nd

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Trading Up 1.2%

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF stock opened at C$36.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.56. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a 12-month low of C$24.17 and a 12-month high of C$36.37.

Get BMO Covered Call Energy ETF alerts:

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The ETF has been designed to provide exposure to a portfolio of energy, and energy related companies while earning call option premiums. The Fund invests in securities of energy and energy related companies in addition to writing covered call options. The call options are written out of the money and selected based on analyzing the option’s implied volatility. The option premium provides some downside protection. The underlying portfolio is re-balanced and reconstituted semi-annually in June and December, and options are rolled forward upon expiry.

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.