Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Up 84.4% in March

Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 764,156 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the February 26th total of 414,297 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,779,661 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Prosus has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Prosus Trading Down 2.6%

About Prosus

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. Prosus has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

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Prosus is a global consumer internet group and investment company that focuses on creating and scaling technology businesses across classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, and e?commerce. Formed as a publicly listed entity in 2019 out of the broader Naspers organization, Prosus combines operating platforms with long?term strategic equity investments in digital companies, seeking to capture growth in online consumer services and financial technology.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of majority?owned operating businesses and minority stakes in high?growth internet companies.

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