Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 798 shares, a growth of 105.7% from the February 26th total of 388 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

OTCMKTS PCFBY opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

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Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

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Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is a Hong Kong?based dry bulk shipping company specializing in the transportation of raw materials such as coal, iron ore, grain, steel products and cement. The company operates a modern fleet of Handysize and Supramax vessels that range in size from approximately 25,000 to 63,000 deadweight tonnes, offering flexibility to serve both major bulk trades and smaller regional ports. Its core services include spot and period charters, tailored voyage planning, and cargo handling solutions designed to meet the logistical needs of commodity producers, traders and end?users around the world.

Founded in the late 1980s, Pacific Basin has grown into one of the largest owners and operators of Handysize vessels globally.

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