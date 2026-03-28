Short Interest in Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Expands By 81.5%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 443,630 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the February 26th total of 244,377 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

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Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

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Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, SAB. de C.V. (Pinfra) is a leading infrastructure developer, operator and concessionaire in Mexico, specializing in transportation and social projects. Through its portfolio of toll road and airport concessions, the company provides end-to-end services encompassing financing, design, construction and long-term operation and maintenance. Its highway network includes key arteries linking economic hubs, while its airport terminals handle both passenger and cargo traffic under public-private partnership agreements.

Beyond transportation, Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura invests in industrial parks and urban infrastructure, offering tailored real estate solutions for manufacturing, logistics and commercial clients.

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