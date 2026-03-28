Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,635 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets makes up about 9.0% of Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,984,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 185,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 157,643 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,823,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,994,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,989,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 452,849 shares in the company, valued at $34,185,571.01. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 469,268 shares of company stock valued at $54,409,454. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $159.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 6.2%

HOOD stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $111.51. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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