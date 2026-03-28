Mather Group LLC. Grows Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1,557.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Ventas by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

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Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $88.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of ($1,229.71) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,020,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,175. This trade represents a 32.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $801,606.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,114,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,515,880.44. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 86,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,397 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ventas from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ventas

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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