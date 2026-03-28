Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 5.5% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $19,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,465,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 670,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,936,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Management LLC now owns 754,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,955,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $69.19 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

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