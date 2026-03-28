GMO International Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTI) Short Interest Up 130.3% in March

GMO International Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 58,639 shares, a growth of 130.3% from the February 26th total of 25,458 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,131 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMO International Quality ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTI. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in GMO International Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GMO International Quality ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GMO International Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMO International Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of GMO International Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Get GMO International Quality ETF alerts:

GMO International Quality ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of GMO International Quality ETF stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 0.98. GMO International Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34.

GMO International Quality ETF Announces Dividend

About GMO International Quality ETF

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.0326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. GMO International Quality ETF’s payout ratio is presently -19.12%.

(Get Free Report)

The GMO International Quality ETF (QLTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in non-US equities that the adviser deems to be high quality. The fund focuses on companies with strong cash flows, targeting investments with high return potential. QLTI was launched on Oct 28, 2024 and is issued by GMO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMO International Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO International Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.