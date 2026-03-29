WhiteCoin (XWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $90.53 Thousand

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $90.53 thousand worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00014525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00080787 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005060 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,118.26 or 0.43527955 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol. As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure. Telegram, Github Whitecoin”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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