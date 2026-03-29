Chiliz Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $408.95 million and approximately $137.24 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,559.42 or 1.00130223 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 10,280,374,261 tokens. The Reddit community for Chiliz is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chiliz’s official message board is www.chiliz.com/blog. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more. Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Weibo, Medium”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

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