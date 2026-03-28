Brokerages Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) PT at $408.94

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $406.6875.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AON from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price target on AON in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AON from $402.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

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AON Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of AON stock opened at $313.48 on Friday. AON has a one year low of $304.59 and a one year high of $402.49. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.26.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. AON had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AON will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 4,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $319.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,276,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,651,320. The trade was a 2.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total value of $1,641,981.60. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,254 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,550.66. This trade represents a 19.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

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Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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