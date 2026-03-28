Financial Survey: American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) vs. Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Kandi Technologies Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $222.32 million 0.52 -$80,000.00 ($0.78) -11.67 Kandi Technologies Group $127.57 million 0.55 -$50.50 million ($0.58) -1.41

Analyst Ratings

American Outdoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Kandi Technologies Group. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kandi Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Outdoor Brands and Kandi Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 2 0 2 0 2.00 Kandi Technologies Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.36%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands -4.78% 0.62% 0.44% Kandi Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

American Outdoor Brands has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats Kandi Technologies Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Outdoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products. In addition, it offers electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; and reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Adventurer, Harvester, Marksman, and Defender brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

About Kandi Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.