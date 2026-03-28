YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 34,952 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the February 26th total of 15,448 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,447 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of XOMO stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21.

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YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2,673.0%.

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (XOMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Exxon Mobil Corporation stock (XOM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. XOMO was launched on Aug 30, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

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