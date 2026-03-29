inSure DeFi Market Capitalization Achieves $8.02 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and $159.26 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004730 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00029996 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

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