Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.60 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and $3.60 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001856 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004730 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 47,569,537.04908241 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 0.26916944 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $3,717,698.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

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