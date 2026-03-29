Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Rises By 36.8%

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,417,897 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the February 26th total of 5,422,476 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,249 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,283.1 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Trading Up 9.7%

Ganfeng Lithium Group stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 8,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $9.41.

Get Ganfeng Lithium Group alerts:

Ganfeng Lithium Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: GNENF) is one of the world’s leading producers of lithium compounds and materials, with its headquarters in Xinyu, Jiangxi Province, China. Established in December 2000, the company specializes in the extraction, refining and processing of lithium resources, serving as a key supplier to the global electric vehicle and battery industries. Ganfeng’s product portfolio includes battery-grade lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and metal lithium, which are integral raw materials for lithium-ion batteries, glass and ceramics, lubricants and other industrial applications.

The company’s core operations encompass upstream mining and exploration, midstream refining and downstream electrode materials and recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.