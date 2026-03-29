Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 54,607 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the February 26th total of 85,730 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,684 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.96% of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ASHS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. 10,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,528. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China-A Shares Small Cap ETF (ASHS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Smallcap 500 index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of 500 Chinese small-cap companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. ASHS was launched on May 21, 2014 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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