Bitwise Web3 ETF (NYSEARCA:BWEB) Short Interest Update

Bitwise Web3 ETF (NYSEARCA:BWEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 19 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the February 26th total of 26 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 229 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitwise Web3 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Bitwise Web3 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Web3 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Web3 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

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Bitwise Web3 ETF Price Performance

BWEB traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.57. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.30. Bitwise Web3 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.12.

About Bitwise Web3 ETF

The Bitwise Web3 ETF (BWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bitwise Web3 Equities index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of companies connected to the global Web 3.0 industry. The selection process is overseen by a committee. BWEB was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by Bitwise.

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