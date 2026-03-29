Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,375,205 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the February 26th total of 993,350 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68,760.3 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Price Performance

GCHEF remained flat at $5.84 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

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About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

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Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) is a Mexico?based retail company that operates a network of supermarkets and department stores. The company’s core business centers on the sale of groceries, household items, apparel and general merchandise to both urban and suburban customers. Through its primary Chedraui banner, it offers a range of private-label and national brands, including fresh produce, meat and bakery products, as well as electronics and home furnishings.

In addition to its operations in Mexico, Grupo Comercial Chedraui has pursued a strategic presence in the United States under the El Super and Fiesta banners.

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