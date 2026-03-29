Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Update

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,244 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the February 26th total of 31,444 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,133 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GOFPY traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.88. 175,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,890. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.34. Organization of Football Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of C$7.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.12.

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Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile

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Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments. It holds rights to conduct, manage, organize, and operate numerical lottery games, betting games, passive and instant lotteries, VLTs, and terrestrial and online horseracing mutual betting.

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