Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Update

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,244 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the February 26th total of 31,444 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,133 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Organization of Football Prognostics Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GOFPY traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.88. 175,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,890. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.34. Organization of Football Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of C$7.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.12.
Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile
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