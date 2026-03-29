Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Down 45.2% in March

Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 320,070 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the February 26th total of 584,435 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,233,426 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systemes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dassault Systemes stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systemes were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, February 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Dassault Systemes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Dassault Systemes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dassault Systemes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Dassault Systemes Stock Performance

DASTY traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 235,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,709. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. Dassault Systemes has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

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Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

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