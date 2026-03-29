Sui Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.30 Billion (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Sui coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001273 BTC on popular exchanges. Sui has a market cap of $3.30 billion and approximately $297.97 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,513.81 or 0.99996225 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sui Profile

Sui’s launch date was April 12th, 2023. Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,984,688 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io. Sui’s official message board is blog.sui.io.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,899,984,688.4154434 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.8664677 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 904 active market(s) with $317,294,549.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

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