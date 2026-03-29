Shadow Token Price Tops $0.0299 on Exchanges (SHDW)

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Shadow Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Shadow Token has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and $47.82 thousand worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shadow Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,513.81 or 0.99996225 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shadow Token Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 169,055,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,721,893 tokens. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @genesysgo. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shdwdrive.com.

Shadow Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadow Token (SHDW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shadow Token has a current supply of 169,055,662.32349026. The last known price of Shadow Token is 0.03004186 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $48,206.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shdwdrive.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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