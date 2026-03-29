WSP Global Inc. (WSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on April 15th

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

WSP Global Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of TSE:WSP traded down C$5.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$212.73. The company had a trading volume of 551,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,165. The stock has a market cap of C$28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$239.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$254.38. WSP Global has a one year low of C$210.86 and a one year high of C$291.46.

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WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$2.65 earnings per share for the quarter. WSP Global had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.27%.The firm had revenue of C$4.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

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