Gamehost Inc. (GH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Gamehost Price Performance

Shares of Gamehost stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993. The company has a market capitalization of C$242.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.20. Gamehost has a 52-week low of C$9.30 and a 52-week high of C$12.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93.

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Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.05 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 18.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gamehost will post 0.9795918 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc is operating in hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta, Canada. The company’s reportable segments are strategic business units that offer different services like the Gaming segment, which includes casinos offering slot, VLT, lottery, and table games; Hotel segment includes hotels catering to mid-range clients; and The Food and Beverage segment operations that are located within the casinos and hotels as a complement to other segments. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Gaming Segment.

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