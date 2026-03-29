Nosana (NOS) Price Tops $0.29

Nosana (NOS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. Nosana has a total market cap of $29.01 million and $491.98 thousand worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nosana token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nosana has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,513.81 or 0.99996225 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Nosana Profile

Nosana launched on January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 99,999,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nosana is nosana.medium.com. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai. Nosana’s official website is nosana.io.

Buying and Selling Nosana

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 99,999,733.397752 with 70,494,915.252899 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 0.29855493 USD and is up 7.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $559,953.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nosana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nosana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nosana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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