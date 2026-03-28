Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 69,581 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

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