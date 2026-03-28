Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 495 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 495.

BARC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 500 to GBX 570 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 480 to GBX 570 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 495 to GBX 450 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

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Barclays News Summary

Barclays Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 381.45 on Monday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 223.75 and a one year high of GBX 507.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 446.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 428.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported GBX 8.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 17.82%. Analysts expect that Barclays will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 481 per share, with a total value of £10,153.91. Also, insider Brian Shea purchased 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 481 per share, for a total transaction of £12,101.96. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,452 shares of company stock valued at $13,204,412. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

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