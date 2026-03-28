Hourglass Capital LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,330 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $26,199,255.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,270,918 shares in the company, valued at $359,107,643.34. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

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LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 3.7%

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.64.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -118.45%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Further Reading

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